Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane leave Republic of Ireland

The Football Association of Ireland has announced the departure of manager Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane.

O’Neill, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni, in November 2013, guided Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals and oversaw famous victories over Germany and Italy during his 55 games in charge.

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill have left their roles. Picture: Getty

FAI chief executive John Delaney said: “I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team.

“There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign - none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

“Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying group - where we beat World Champions Germany along the way - to reach Euro 2016 and advance to the last 16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille.

“I wish Martin, and the management team, the very best for the future.”

Despite his achievements, O’Neill’s departure comes at the end of a calendar year during which the Republic won only one of the nine games they played, a run which culminated in Monday evening’s 0-0 Nations League draw with Denmark in Aarhus during which they did not muster a single shot on target.

In addition, they have gone 397 minutes of football without scoring a goal since Aiden O’Brien struck during September’s 1-1 friendly draw in Poland.