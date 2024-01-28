Martin Boyle on target as Hibs and Hearts stars help Australia into Asian Cup quarter-finals
Martin Boyle was on target as Australia progressed to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup with a 4-0 victory over Indonesia in Qatar.
The Hibs forward struck his second goal of the tournament with a brave diving header to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time after an early own goal following a cross from his former Easter Road team-mate Jackson Irvine had put the Socceroos one up.
Late second half efforts from Craig Goodwin and ex-Dundee United defender Harry Souttar completed the scoring as Graham Arnold’s side booked a last eight meeting with either Saudi Arabia or South Korea.
In total, there were seven current or former SPFL players involved in the match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.
Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles played the full match but Tynecastle team-mate Nathanial Atkinson had to settle for a place on the bench before making an appearance for the final 21 minutes. St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus also started and completed 86 minutes before being replaced while Celtic winger Marco Tilio was an unused sub. Ex-Dundee United full-back Aziz Behich started and finished the match but there was no place in the matchday squad for Hibs right-back Lewis Miller.
