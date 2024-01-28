All Sections
Martin Boyle on target as Hibs and Hearts stars help Australia into Asian Cup quarter-finals

SPFL players past and present involved as Socceroos thrash Indonesia in last 16
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 28th Jan 2024, 14:40 GMT
Martin Boyle applauds Australia fans following the 4-0 victory over Indonesia in the Asian Cup last 16.. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)Martin Boyle applauds Australia fans following the 4-0 victory over Indonesia in the Asian Cup last 16.. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Martin Boyle was on target as Australia progressed to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup with a 4-0 victory over Indonesia in Qatar.

The Hibs forward struck his second goal of the tournament with a brave diving header to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time after an early own goal following a cross from his former Easter Road team-mate Jackson Irvine had put the Socceroos one up.

Late second half efforts from Craig Goodwin and ex-Dundee United defender Harry Souttar completed the scoring as Graham Arnold’s side booked a last eight meeting with either Saudi Arabia or South Korea.

In total, there were seven current or former SPFL players involved in the match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles played the full match but Tynecastle team-mate Nathanial Atkinson had to settle for a place on the bench before making an appearance for the final 21 minutes. St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus also started and completed 86 minutes before being replaced while Celtic winger Marco Tilio was an unused sub. Ex-Dundee United full-back Aziz Behich started and finished the match but there was no place in the matchday squad for Hibs right-back Lewis Miller.

