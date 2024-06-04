Martha Thomas scores four times as Scotland Women secure place in Euro 2025 play-offs

Martinez Losa’s team sit top of group after big win over Israel

Martha Thomas scored four goals as Scotland defeated Israel 5-0 in Budapest to secure their place in the play-offs for next summer’s European Championships and remain unbeaten atop Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying Group B2.

It was the second time in quick succession the two sides had faced each other after Pedro Martinez Losa’s side won 4-1 at Hampden on Friday night. And Tuesday’s rematch on neutral territory in Hungary proved similarly comfortable for the Scots, who have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their quest to qualify for the finals in Switzerland next year.

With Scotland ten points ahead of bottom placed Israel with only two games remaining in the group, they are guaranteed progression to the next phase as the top three all qualifying for the play-offs. Games against Serbia and Slovakia now remain as they look to top the group and gain promotion to League A in the Nations League.

Scotland's Martha Thomas was prolific against Israel in Hungary.

The visitors started on the front foot and threatened in the eighth minute when Claire Emslie’s low ball across goal was deflected on to the post. The opener came six minutes later when Thomas drove home a low shot from 12 yards out after being released by a through-ball from Emslie. The Scots doubled their lead in the 37th when Thomas headed home Lisa Evans’ cross from the right.

The visitors changed their goalkeeper for the start of the second half, with Eartha Cummings replacing Lee Gibson between the sticks. However, the majority of the action continued to be played out at the other end of the pitch, and Thomas sealed her first international hat-trick in the 74th minute when she guided home another Evans cross with her knee from the edge of the six-yard box.