Mark McGhee concedes Dundee are doomed to relegation as he addresses his future at the club

Time is almost up for Dundee in the Premiership as manager Mark McGhee (second left) checks his watch during the 2-0 defeat at St Mirren. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Dark Blues are now six points adrift of St Johnstone at the bottom of the table with two rounds of fixtures remaining. Dundee could still escape automatic relegation if they win both of their games (at home to Hibs on Tuesday and away to Livingston next weekend) and St Johnstone lose both of theirs (at home to Aberdeen in midweek and then away to Hibs) with a seven goal turnaround in goal difference.

But McGhee is resigned to the Perth club doing enough to avoid that unlikely scenario.

“We have to think St Johnstone will take at least a point from the two games,” said McGhee.

"We’re at home on Tuesday, we have to play for pride and be professional and turn up properly, roll up the sleeves, do the things we have been until today and show the supporters who come that they care.

"I believe they do care regardless of how the performance was today. The boys have shown that in recent weeks and we have to show that again.”

McGhee, now without a win in 12 games since replacing James McPake in February, is out of contract at the end of the season and is unsure of his future at the club.