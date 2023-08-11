'Many factors': Dan MacKay lifts lid on Lee Johnson talks and Hibs exit after joining Livingston on loan

Dan MacKay has joined Livingston on loan from Hibs.

The 22-year-old winger thought he would get a chance to shine in the top flight when the Hibees – then under the charge of Jack Ross – bought him from Inverness in May 2021 and handed him a four-year contract. However, he has managed only seven appearances – and just one start – for his parent club and spent the second half of his first season at Easter Road on loan at Kilmarnock in the Championship and then the entirety of last term back at Inverness, again in the second tier.

“It’s not worked out at Hibs but there have been many factors in why it’s not worked out, some of it down to myself and some of it down to other stuff that’s happened in and around Hibs which I haven’t been involved in,” said MacKay, who joined Livi on a season-long loan last week. “I’m just glad to be here now and get a chance to play Premiership football, which is what I signed at Hibs originally for. Hopefully I can make the most of it. I want to get as much game time as possible in the Premiership and (to) prove I can play at this level and show why Hibs bought me in the first place and also show Livingston why they’ve signed me.”

Hibs are currently on their third manager since MacKay first signed and he has been unable to convince current boss Lee Johnson he was worthy of involvement this term. “I spoke with Lee Johnson, he was very good with me to be fair,” said MacKay. “It was a difficult situation for him because I wasn’t his signing. I went out and did alright at Inverness last year and went into Hibs this summer to try and prove myself but he said he couldn’t guarantee me game time and that, at my age, I need to be playing games and not have a stalemate period where I don’t do anything for a year so it was the best move for both of us.”

MacKay is contracted to Hibs until 2025 but Livingston have an option to buy him at the end of his loan deal. Asked if the door was now closed on his time with the Edinburgh club, the winger said: “It’s not really something I need to worry about at the moment. I’m here as a Livingston player and that’s all I want to concentrate on. If anything happens, it happens, but it’s not for me to worry about.”