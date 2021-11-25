Ralf Rangnick (Photo: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The former midfielder steered the Red Devils to a win over Villarreal in the Champions League, but the interim interim won’t be in charge for much longer.

Old Trafford bosses are poised to name German Ralf Rangnick as manager on a short-term deal until the end of the season when the club will take stock and plan for the future.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who is the German boss, frequently linked with managerial vacancies across the continent?

Rangnick is said to have influenced German managers including Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp (pictured). (Photo credit BARTEK WRZESNIOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Profile

Rangnick is 63 years old and currently technical director at Lokomotiv Moscow. He played as a defender but made his name as a coaching pioneer, particularly with his tactic of ‘gegenpress’ which influenced managers like Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Julien Nagelsman.

Past clubs

As a manager his style of high-pressing play earned him a reputation that has taken him to Vfb Stuttgart, Schalke and Hoffenheim as well as earning particular success at RB Leipzig. He has also fulfilled roles within clubs away from the training pitch such as director of football at Red Bull Salzburg.

Does Ralf Rangnick have a managerial style or philosophy?

Rangnick is seen as a pioneering football figure with a hands-on approach and long-term strategy, developing a culture that filters throughout a club – hence why he’s currently in Russia in the role that he is.

While he has a particular pressing style of play as a coach, he has also reorganised the structure of clubs to form a long-term strategy via his outlook and expertise in various areas from scouting network to his coaching philosophy filtering from academy to first-team. He was one of the first coaches to utilise video analysis.

Has Rangnick been linked with big jobs before?

Manchester United is about as high-profile a move as you can get, but his name and pioneering reputation was among the many mentioned with Newcastle following the mega-money takeover on Tyneside and he was also heavily linked with Everton in recent years, and once spoke about the England job.

There was a clamour among some Celtic fans for him to be brought to Parkhead and apply his skills within the Scottish Premiership following Neil Lennon, either as a sporting director or coach before Ange Postecoglou’s appointment.