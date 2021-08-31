'This one's for you' - Cristiano Ronaldo says his stunning return to Manchester United is because of Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2004 during his first spell at Manchester United. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

Former United manager Ferguson personally intervened last Friday to help convince the Portuguese superstar to join United just as it appeared their rivals Manchester City were closing in on a deal for the 36-year-old forward.

Ferguson brought Ronaldo to United for his first spell at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009, helping develop the talent of a player who has previously described the Glaswegian as ‘like a father’ to him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract at United, with the option of another year, and it’s understood he will earn around £480,000 a week.

In an emotional Instagram post, Ronaldo spoke of his enduring affection for the club and signed it off by dedicating the move to Ferguson.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United,” wrote Ronaldo.

“The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100 per cent the stuff that dreams are made of!

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

“I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

Ronaldo, currently with the Portugal squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan, could make his second ‘debut’ for United against Newcastle at Old Trafford on September 11.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.