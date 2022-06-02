Manchester United extend Dundee United starlet's contract after SPFL impression

The 21-year-old’s loan spell at Tannadice allied to a positive international impression for Wales against Poland this week persuaded the Old Trafford hierarchy to move ahead of Eric ten Hag’s arrival as manager and trigger a one-year option on his deal.

Levitt was voted fans’ player of the year on Tayside after his season-long loan. Catching the eye with half a dozen goals in 29 matches under Tam Courts as the Tangerines secured European football for the first time in 10 years.

He has returned south but a decision will be made on his future movements by Manchester United once he returns from international duty with interest already high despite the additional year on his deal.

No matter what happens, one player who will not be joining Levitt at United next season is Juan Mata. The Spaniard will follow Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingaard and Edison Cavani out having reached the end of his deal, where he won four trophies and made 285 appearances since joining from Chelsea in January 2014. Nemanja Matic and Lee Grant are also departing the club in what is fast becoming a summer of change with the new manager’s arrival imminent.

Meanwhile Antonio Rudiger’s move from Chelsea to Real Madrid has been confirmed. The 29-year-old German defender turned down a lucrative new contract to stay at Chelsea, instead choosing to join the Spanish side on a four-year deal. He moved to Stamford Bridge from Roma in 2017 and won the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.