Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star announces tragic death of baby son in heartbreaking message

The couple revealed they were expecting twins last October but broke the tragic news to followers on Instagram and Twitter earlier this evening in an emotional online tribute.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post read. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple also have a four-year-old daughter together, Alana, while Ronaldo has three other children.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)