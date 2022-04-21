Manchester United: Ex-Motherwell star to be assistant to new boss Erik ten Hag

The English giants have announced Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as the new manager from the end of the season.

Van Der Gaag is currently his No.2 in the Netherlands and it is understood the deal includes a move to Old Trafford for the former Steelmen defender.

The 50-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons at Fir Park before returning to his homeland to join Utrecht. He started his career with PSV.

At the end of 2014 Van Der Gaag was touted as a possible replacement for Stuart McCall at Motherwell. It was during a time he was out of management having managed both Marítimo and Belenenses in Portugal. He’s since held a few roles in the Netherlands, the latest being the assistant post at Ajax.

New United boss Ten Hag has signed a deal until 2025 with an option for a further year.

He told the club’s website: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”