Man Utd announce Lyon friendly in Edinburgh this summer - how get tickets for BT Murrayfield clash

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson, centre, helped launch the Man Utd v Lyon friendly at BT Murrayfield this summer alongside Wes Brown, left, and Bruno Cheyrou.

The English Premier League giants, who are managed by Erik ten Hag, will take on the French Ligue 1 outfit in the Scottish capital on Wednesday, July 19 at 2pm, the first time in 13 years that the full Man Utd team will have played on Scottish soil. The club’s last in Scotland was a Champions League group-stage meeting with Rangers in 2010.

The match takes place ten days before the Scottish national rugby team starts it World Cup warm-up schedule at the same venue, with Gregor Townsend’s men taking on Italy on Saturday, July 29. The stadium, used primarily for rugby, has hosted football games in the past, most notably by Celtic for European ties while their stadium was in use for the Commonwealth Games and by Hearts when Tynecastle was getting revamped. A League Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic was also played there in 2018 and a friendly between Liverpool and Napoli a year later drew a crowd of 65,442, which was the highest attendance of fans at a football match in Scotland since the 1989 Scottish Cup final.

Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said: “Whilst as a club we have a great historical links to Scotland, this will be the first time we’ve played at BT Murrayfield, and we’re really looking forward to performing in front of our Scottish fans in what will be a great occasion in a world-class sporting venue. This is an important competitive match for our squad as we commence our preparations for the season ahead. With a 2pm kick-off during the school holidays, we hope many families and young fans from all over Scotland and the UK will be able to travel to the game.”

BT Murrayfield has hosted football matches in the past, including the Celtic v Hearts League Cup semi-final in 2018.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Manhcester United and Olympique Lyonnais to BT Murrayfield this summer. We have four concerts dates in May for Beyonce, Harry Styles and Bruce Springsteen so being able to add Manchester United into this stellar mix this summer is fantastic. Being the largest stadium in Scotland, it is great to be able to continue to bring exciting sporting and music events to Edinburgh.”

Current Scotland internationalist Hamish Watson was on hand to help the launch of the fixture and said “I am still a proud season ticket holder at United and get down to games when I can. To have my team playing at BT Murrayfield is special. I have had so many amazing memories here as a player so to now have the chance to watch United on my home patch is going to be brilliant. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world and I’m sure they’ll receive a warm reception from the Scottish crowd who back us from the stands so strongly. It’s going to be a great couple of months of live sport in Edinburgh as we look forward to playing three matches at BT Murrayfield in preparation for the Rugby World Cup in September.”