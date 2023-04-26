Man City v Arsenal TV channel: Kick-off time, how to watch Premier League title decider, who is referee

Manchester City host Arsenal on Wednesday evening in a huge top of the table clash that could decide the outcome of the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have led the standings since August and were eight points clear last month – but draws in their last three matches against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton mean that City are now just five points behind with two games in hand.

Arsenal can put their title fate back in their hands with a victory at the Etihad but that will be easier said than done against a City side who are unbeaten at home since November and who have scored 31 goals in their last eight matches.

A win for City would make them firm favourites to retain their crown from last season while a draw would still allow them to overtake Arsenal and move a point clear should they win their games in hand.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta go head-to-head as Manchester City host Arsenal in a potential Premier League title decider. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The sides have already met at the Etihad this season in the FA Cup fourth in Ferbruary, with City emerging with a 1-0 victory on that occasion, while Pep Guardiola’s side also won the previous league encounter at the Emirates by a 3-1 scoreline. City have also won all six of their Premier League home games against Arsenal under Guardiola.

City are fighting on three fronts after making it through to the semi-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid and the final of the FA Cup, where they will meet derby rivals Manchester United at Wembley on June 3.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Man City v Arsenal details and kick-off time

The Premier League clash will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Wednesday, April 26, kick-off 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal

Subscribers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Those without a subscription package can purchase a BT Sport monthly pass, which costs £29.99, without signing up to a contract.

Man City v Arsenal referee and VAR official