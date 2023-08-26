Malky Mackay takes sideswipe at SPFL fixture scheduling after Rangers defeat follows Celtic loss
The Highlanders third Premiership encounter of the season, they have now faced both Glasgow title rivals having opened the league campaign with a 4-2 loss at Celtic Park on the opening day.
Responding to whether it was good to have these fixtures out of the way earlier on, Mackay talked up his team’s displays in the face of these toughest domestic challenges, even as Rangers experienced few difficulties in Dingwall. But he implied they had been ill-served by the information fed into the computer that sets out the games programme by secretary Callum Beatie.
"We have two of these games out of the way and neither have beaten us six or seven and that is going to happen to teams this year, undoubtedly, when Celtic and Rangers go on a rampage against teams,” the County manager said. “We have to be a team that doesn't happen against. And one that makes sure we give everything we have got to make them sure they know they are in a game.
"We certainly did in the second half against a team who are playing in the Champions League on Wednesday night. They are both out of the way for the early part of the season. We are playing against two top quality teams, it is a tough start to the season, two of the first three games is Celtic and Rangers, something I thank Calum Beattie profusely for that…”
