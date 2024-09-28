Major Scotland coaching change as family and club commitments force dugout reshuffle

No immediate replacement ahead of Nations League double-header

Austin MacPhee, the Scotland set-piece coach, has informed manager Steve Clarke he is stepping down with immediate effect.

It is understood the reason is primarily family illness although club commitments have also been cited, with Aston Villa currently competing in the Champions League/European Cup for the first time in over 40 years.

The English side face Bayern Munich in a re-match of the 1982 final on Wednesday night at Villa Park.

Clarke is understood to be considering his options but there will be no immediate replacement as it stands, with the analysts and coaches already well versed in set-piece processes. Scotland have Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal in the next fortnight.

Austin MacPhee has left the Scotland camp. | SNS Group

The Scotland backroom staff has already seen recent change, with Alan Irvine, the former Everton assistant manager, replacing James Morrison as coach following the disappointing Euro 2024 performance. Scottish FA Performance Director Graeme Jones is also due to join Hearts shortly.

MacPhee has been set-piece coach at Villa Park since 2021, when he was appointed by Dean Smith. He has continued working under Steven Gerrard and present manager Unai Emery.

The 44-year-old former Hearts interim manager has been involved with the Scotland set-up since shortly after Euro 2020 three years ago, when he was head hunted by Clarke. As well as his Villa duties, MacPhee, a Fifer, was Northern Ireland coach at the time, having been appointed by Michael O'Neill.

MacPhee has been a vital member of the Scotland backroom staff during a period when the national side qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare and secured promotion to League A of the Nations League for the first time.

Steve Clarke will now ponder his Scotland options. | SNS Group

He has been credited with upping the levels of professionalism within the camp. Scotland's set-piece record undoubtedly improved in MacPhee's time, with several players commenting on his positive influence.

Aston Villa finished top out of all five major European leagues last season in the goals-from-set-pieces rankings, scoring 25.

Scotland, meanwhile, have scored 12 goals from set pieces in their last 22 competitive matches. It was just one in 18 competitive games before MacPhee joined.