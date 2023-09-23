There are six Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place over the weekend of September 23-24. Here is everything you need to know ahead of each match...

Saturday, September 23

Dundee (9) v Kilmarnock (8)

Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley, Scott Tiffoney and Fin Robertson have all picked up knocks and will be assessed for Dundee. Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly are back training following injury.

Scottish Premiership team news, referee appointments and match odds.

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is battling to get over a calf problem while defender Corrie Ndaba remains out with an ankle injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Dundee D L W D L; Kilmarnock W D L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Zach Robinson (Dundee) 3; Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) 3

Match odds: H 29-20 D 23-10 A 9-5

Referee: David Munro

Hibernian (10) v St Johnstone (12)

Hibernian attackers Elie Youan and Christian Doidge are expected to be fit after going off injured at Kilmarnock last weekend, but Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Dylan Levitt (ankle), Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all set to remain sidelined.

St Johnstone could include Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler for the first time if his work permit process is completed in time. Drey Wright returns after a calf injury but Nicky Clark (ankle), DJ Jaiyesimi (hamstring), Ali Crawford (calf), Ross Sinclair (broken arm) and Callum Booth (back) are all set to remain sidelined.

Last season: St Johnstone 1 Hibernian 1, Hibernian 1 St Johnstone 2, St Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1

Last five league matches: Hibernian L L L W D; St Johnstone L L D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Martin Boyle (Hibernian) 4; Max Kucheriavyi (St Johnstone) 3

Match odds: H 4-7 D 29-10 A 9-2

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Livingston (7) v Celtic (1)

Livingston captain Mikey Devlin is a doubt due to the injury that forced him off towards the end of the last game against Ross County. Sean Kelly is back in contention after his recent absence but Cristian Montano (calf) will miss out again.

Nat Phillips (ankle) remains a major doubt for Celtic as Yuki Kobayashi, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio edge closer to fitness. Liel Abada (thigh), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring) and Stephen Welsh (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Last season: Celtic 3 Livingston 0, Celtic 2 Livingston 1, Livingston 0 Celtic 3

Last five league matches: Livingston D L W D D; Celtic W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Bruce Anderson (Livingston) 5; Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 4

Match odds: H 9-1 D 24-5 A 1-4

Referee: John Beaton

St Mirren (2) v Hearts (5)

St Mirren expect Ryan Flynn and James Bolton to brush off injury concerns to leave striker Jonah Ayunga (knee) their only absentee.

Hearts have Odel Offiah back in the group following illness and he could play some part. Yutaro Oda will miss out after picking up a knock against Aberdeen and Kyosuke Tagawa and Andy Halliday are not quite ready to return. Alex Cochrane (ankle), Barrie McKay (knee), Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) remain out.

Last season: St Mirren 2 Hearts 2, Hearts 0 St Mirren 2, Hearts 1 St Mirren 0, St Mirren 1 Hearts 1

Last five league matches: St Mirren W W D D W; Hearts W D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mikael Mandron (St Mirren) 4; Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) 5

Match odds: H 29-20 D 23-10 A 7-4

Referee: Nick Walsh

Sunday, September 24

Aberdeen (11) v Ross County (6)

Aberdeen remain without forward Shayden Morris due to a hamstring injury.

Ross County have Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf closing in on fitness. Midfielders Ross Callachan and Ben Paton remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Last season: Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1, Aberdeen 0 Ross County 0, Ross County 1 Aberdeen 1

Last five league matches: Aberdeen D L D L L; Ross County L W L W D

Top scorers: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) 5; Simon Murray (Ross County) 9

Match odds: H 17-20 D 13-5 A 29-10

Referee: Don Robertson

Rangers (4) v Motherwell (3)

Rangers will still be without Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell (both knee), Nico Raskin (calf) and Danilo (fractured cheekbone).

Motherwell defender Paul McGinn returns from suspension while Pape Souare and Conor Wilkinson could both be in the squad following calf injuries. Strikers Mika Biereth (knee) and Jon Obika (hamstring) remain out alongside defender Calum Butcher (foot).

Last season: Motherwell 2 Rangers 4, Rangers 3 Motherwell 0, Motherwell 1 Rangers 2

Last five league matches: Rangers L W W L W; Motherwell D W W W L

Top scorers: James Tavernier (Rangers) 4; Callum Slattery (Motherwell) 3

Match odds: H 1-5 D 5-1 A 12-1