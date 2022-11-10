Luton Town eye St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson as new manager after Nathan Jones joins Southampton

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is a candidate for the vacant Luton Town job.

The Hatters are on the hunt for a new head coach after Nathan Jones was appointed by Southampton as their new manager in the wake of Ralph Hassenhuttl’s sacking earlier this week. The English Championship club, who finished sixth and reached the play-offs last season, are currently ninth in the table and harbour ambitions of being in the upper echelons of the league once again.

The Scotsman understands that the Luton Town hierarchy have drawn up a list of candidates to consider and among those is Robinson, who moved to St Mirren earlier this year and has guided them to a strong star this season. Former Aston Villa Neil Critchley is also on their radar, as well as Mark Bonner, who is currently in charge of Cambridge United.

Robinson spent six years at Kenilworth Road as a player, making 211 appearances, and helped them to promotion to the Championship in 2005. Luton were reportedly previously interested in the former Northern Ireland international back in 2020, but turned to Jones instead. After a shaky start, ex-Motherwell boss Robinson has guided St Mirren eighth in the cinch Premiership, but just two points off the top three, with one of the more modest budgets in the league.