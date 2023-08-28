The mother of UEFA vice president Luis Rubiales has gone on hunger strike due to the "inhuman and bloody hunt" for her son.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

The mother of Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has gone on hunger strike due to the 'inhuman' hunt of her son following his non consensual kiss of Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup.

According to reports from Spanish website Diario Sport, Rubilales' mother Ángeles Béjar has locked herself in the Divina Pastora church in Motril and has declared she will commence a hunger strike due to the scrutiny her son is suffering.

Rubiales has been under immense pressure to quit his post as the President of the RFEF after he was caught on camera kissing Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup final win over England last Sunday. However, the 46-year-old has insisted he will not quit amid a series of statements, one of which claimed those who saw it as anything other than "two friends celebrating" were "idiots and stupid people".

The UEFA vice chief's mother has now claimed her hunger strike will begin "indefinitely, day and night" until justice is done for her son, claiming "what they are doing with my son [is] something he does not deserve", and has shockingly called on 33-year-old Spanish star Hermoso to "tell the truth" and "maintain the version she had at the beginning of the events".

Béjar has also said, "as demonstrated in the images", she believes there is consent on both sides and added her son "is incapable of harming anyone".

Hermoso herself has since condemned the behaviour of the RFEF chief and insisted that "at no point did she consent to a kiss" from Rubiales, writing on social media that she “felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part.”