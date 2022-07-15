Luis Lopez: Why 'Duk' fits Aberdeen's recruitment strategy perfectly

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is pleased to have landed Luis Lopes from Benfica.

The 22-year-old agreed a three-year deal with the Dons for an undisclosed fee, subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Lopes, also known as ‘Duk’, scored eight goals in 20 outings for the Portuguese giants’ B side last season, and has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his international debut for Cape Verde last month.

Goodwin is pleased to further bolster his attacking options with his seventh summer signing.

“Luis is another good addition for us at the top end of the pitch and it creates more competition for places, which is something I was keen to build within the squad this year,” said Goodwin.

“He is quick, strong, and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly.