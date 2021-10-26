Louis Appere sets out plan to get back in Dundee United starting 11

Dundee Utd’s Louis Appere is aiming for a start against Livingston. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old attacker has come off the bench in six of the last seven games since returning from a thigh injury in September.

He is still waiting for his first start but is eager to claim any chance he can to break into the starting line-up of a United side who sit joint second in the cinch Premiership ahead of Wednesday's trip to Livingston.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appere said: "Obviously getting the injury at the start of the season wasn't ideal but now I'm back and I've come off the bench a few times so this is my opportunity to show what I can do and hopefully break into the team.

"It's great to be part of a team playing so well at the moment."

Manager Courts praised Appere for his contribution in last weekend's win over Motherwell.

The academy graduate said: "It's always nice to hear good things from the manager. I need to aim to do that all the time and make sure I make the most of any opportunities I get.

"It's an advantage for us that we have so much healthy competition in the squad. The manager touches on that a lot. It's just a case of putting your best self forward when you get that opportunity and that's what I aim to do."

United will be looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign in West Lothian.

Appere said: "You've obviously got to deal with the surface and Livingston's style of play but we're on a good run and we're aiming to keep it going.”