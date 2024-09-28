Midfielder collapsed at half-time in concerning Dens Park incident

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla was described as being “responsive” by manager Tony Docherty after collapsing at half-time in the Dens Park dressing room.

Docherty was speaking after his side’s 2-1 defeat to high flying Aberdeen. A slack pass from Sylla had helped the visitors score their second goal and the player was said to have suffered a head knock during the opening 45 minutes.

“He is responsive at the moment,” said Docherty. “It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time. The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there. He’s responsive. He’s in hospital right now. We’ll just need to assess that and see how he is.”

A stretcher was spotted being rushed to the Dundee dressing during half-time, which was extended to over 20 minutes.

“He took a knock in his head I think and went down,” explained Docherty, although it was clear the incident where he received the bang to the head was not flagged up at the time. “But certainly when we were speaking at half time, he took a turn for want of a better word,” continued Docherty. “There were medics involved and we had to get the players out of there. He’s responsive now, we will assess him over the weekend.”

Although the second half started at 4.13pm, it finished only a minute after 5pm, with just three minutes extra played. This was despite a long stoppage for treatment to Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov. Dochery was angry about the limited stoppage time added on by referee Calum Scott, particularly after hearing Dundee United had equalised against Kilmarnock with a goal in the 99th minute. He wanted a lot longer than three minutes to attempt to source an equaliser, with Dundee pressing throughout the second half.

"The goalkeeper went down for two-and-a-half minutes and there were four stoppages," said Docherty. "So for me that’s seven or eight minutes. I couldn’t believe when three minutes went up.