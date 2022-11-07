Livingston's artificial pitch finds unlikely ally in new Aberdeen signing

Kelle Roos has no qualms about Aberdeen playing Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena has been criticised by numerous managers and players and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers last week missed a Champions League match against Real Madrid due to feeling sore in the wake of a trip to Livingston, with his manager saying the pitch had a part to play in his condition. However, Dutchman Roos has no concerns about his first visit to West Lothian, having signed for the club in the summer.

The former Nuneaton and Derby goalkeeper, who had loan spells at several lower-league clubs in England, said: “I’ve heard this a couple of times, I think people look at this one a little bit like Stoke on a Tuesday night. But, coming from Holland, I grew up on Astroturf, so for me it’s no big deal. Do you want to play on astro or a bobbly pitch? Everyone has their opinion.