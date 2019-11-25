Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes makes himself available for Scotland call-up

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes has revealed he now hopes to earn a Scotland call-up, writes Andrew Smith.

The Australian-born 24-year-old has been touted for Steve Clarke’s side at various points of a first season in the country’s top flight but has always maintained that he would only consider the Scotland option if he wasn’t given the opportunity to play international football for his homeland. Now Dykes has had a rethink and is fully focused on earning representation for the country to which he feels a deep connection, his parents and extended kin hailing from Dumfries and son Scottish.

Celtic's Scott Brown exchanges words with Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes during the match between the sides at Celtic Park on Saturday. Picture: SNS

“I’ve said a couple of things in the last few weeks but [since then] I’ve sat down at home. My son was born in Scotland. My parents are Scottish. I don’t really have any family born in Australia besides me and my sister so I don’t see why I couldn’t play for Scotland,” said the forward, who was unable to embroider international credentials in the 4-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday that had been talked up after he bullied centre-back pairing Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer when scoring in a 2-0 victory over them.

“I watched Scotland and they have a brilliant team. If I ever got the opportunity I’d love to play for Scotland. But I’m just putting my head down and not getting carried away. I’ve still got to perform and show I’m good enough for a step-up. When it all started it’s a lot of talk. You go with the flow. But then I see Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] pulled out injured and they called up [Eamonn] Brophy. I think ‘why can’t I do this’ and also I’ve lived here for a few years now. I’m not someone who’s just rocked up in the country for the first time.

“So I thought to myself I could maybe try and make it a goal for myself, to try to play for Scotland. I think they’ve got a fighting spirit watching them and I really hope they make the Euros now. I’d love to be a part of that, if I ever got an opportunity, of course.

“They played well when I watched them last week and John McGinn was the stand-out but I think I can maybe give a little bit of a different option for Steve Clarke. But I’m not getting carried away. I want to work at my game and get back 100 percent fit. I’ve been injured with my ankle the last few weeks and this was the first time I felt really good and I’ve trained all week. I’m putting my head down and I’m going to try to work to maybe get into one of the international squads.”