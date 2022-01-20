Livingston striker Bruce Anderson targeting double figures after Ally McCoist comparison

Livingston's Bruce Anderson is aiming to hit double figures this season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Livingston striker knows he could easily already have reached this initial target after being foiled on at least two occasions by visiting goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

There’s plenty of games left to try and score as many as possible as he seeks to fight off the challenge of returning on-loan Arbroath striker Joel Nouble. Anderson was likened to Ally McCoist and Kris Boyd by manager David Martindale after his poaching masterclass against Dundee. However, he knows he needs to be far more prolific to give some credence to such comparisons.

“My best tally was probably nine when I was at Dunfermline so I am not satisfied yet, I want to keep going,” said Anderson. "In the first half of the season I feel I should maybe have had more goals so for me it is about being clinical now. Hopefully I can start racking up the goals this season."

He is targeting high teens, even 20. "That's the aim," he said. "I had a private chat with the manager at the start of the season and I have set myself goals this season so hopefully I can hit the target that I am going for."

The 23-year-old former Aberdeen striker’s contribution has helped relieve some relegation pressure on his side.

Livingston can now afford to look up the table rather than down. Tuesday’s win saw them pull seven points clear of second bottom Dundee. They are just five points off the top six.

"It gives us that breathing space,” said Anderson. "All the boys believe in what the manager is doing with us. We are working hard every day and taking on board what all the coaching staff are saying so it is about us putting our faith in the manager and now the boys are starting to gel.

"Maybe at the start of the season there were a lot of new faces and maybe it took a while to gel but we are starting to build up relationships on the park which helps you get the wins.”