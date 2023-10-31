Livingston reject St Johnstone approach for David Martindale - 'we wouldn't be giving permission'

Livingston manager David Martindale.

The Saints are looking for a new boss after they sacked Steven MacLean on Sunday following a dreadful start to the season. After crashing out of the Viaplay Cup group stages due to embarrassing defeats by Ayr, Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir, they are rooted to the foot of the Premiership after nine fixtures, having drawn just four matches. They have identified Martindale as the man they wish to bring into Perth but the Lions are in no mood to let their manager of three years depart.

Livingston chief executive Dave Black said: "Following recent speculation over the past 48 hours regarding men's first-team manager David Martindale, I was keen to provide supporters with an update," he said. Yesterday [Monday], the club received an official approach from St Johnstone for permission to speak to David about taking the vacant position at McDiarmid Park.

"I informed St Johnstone this morning that we wouldn't be giving permission for that conversation to take place. David has been pivotal in both the on-field success of the club over recent years and on the off-field growth and stability of the club too."