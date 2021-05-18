Livingston exodus as 13 depart and defender submits transfer request

Livingston have announced the departure of 13 players. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The West Lothian outfit have confirmed the release of Efe Ambrose, Raffaele De Vita, Steve Lawson, Alan Lithgow, Scott Robinson, Ross Stewart, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Aberdeen-linked Jay Emmanuel-Thomas following the expiry of their contracts.

Robinson scored the goal which fired the Lions to this season's Betfred Cup final but has not played since a fall-out with boss Davie Martindale back in March.

Scott Tiffoney was also included on the club’s list of player departures but has been offered terms to remain.

Also exiting the Tony Macaroni Arena are loan players Ciaron Brown (Cardiff), Djibril Diani (Grasshopper Zurich), Robby McCrorie (Rangers) and Julien Serrano (Monaco) who all return to their respective parent clubs, while English defender Jon Guthrie looks set to return south after requesting a transfer due to “family reasons”.

Martindale said: “I would just like to go on record thanking every single player listed above.

"It’s been an incredibly hard season and one that has put us all under extra pressures on and off the park. This has ultimately led to myself and my staff having to make incredibly hard decisions without allowing emotion or sentiment to play a part.

“All players listed above have played a role in the development and progress of the club over the past seasons. Every player has contributed to that success in their own way and will leave with their own memories and I hope they feel proud of the success that they have brought to Livingston FC.”

Martindale also singled out former club captain Alan Lithgow for praise. The 32-year-old has been with the club through back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premiership but missed much of the last two years due to injury.

“He has been huge for this club over the years and I know I speak for everyone in thanking Alan for everything he has done for the club,” Martindale added.

"From a personal point of view it’s with genuine sadness, in all honesty, that Alan’s career at Livingston has come to an end but I do know he will go onto be a fantastic leader and player wherever he chooses to continue his career – I’m sure he won’t be short of offers.

“By singling out Alan, I mean that with no disrespect to any other players listed above as there are some big names there who have been fantastic for the club over the years. Thank you from everyone at the club and every player will always be welcome back at the Tony Macaroni Arena whenever they can make it back for a game or visit.

“As much as it has been an extremely hard season and one like no other, it has also been very successful. We have managed to finish 6th in the Premiership with the 2nd highest top flight points total for any Livingston FC team and managed to get to a National cup final.

“Whether your name is listed or above or not, every-one of the lads, staff included, this season have been incredible and I think most will agree it has been a fantastic season on reflection.”