David Martindale has insisted he had no desire to speak to St Johnstone about their vacant managerial decision, saying he would only have entered into talks if his current employers had indicated it was the right thing for him and the West Lothian club.

In the wake of Steven MacLean’s sacking last weekend, the Perth outfit had approached their Premiership rivals seeking permission to open negotiations with Martindale. But, in a statement released on Tuesday night, chief executive Dave Black said that following discussions with board members John Ward and John McIlvogue and the manager, it was decided that the approach should be rebuffed.

Livingston currently sit second bottom of the league, three points better off than struggling St Johnstone, albeit just two points below the top six.

A pivotal part of the Almondvale side’s ability to punch above their weight in recent years, the club statement credited him with the club’s on-field success but also its off-field growth and stability.

Livingston manager David Martindale during the Premiership match against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Stadium. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Saying it was understood that Martindale has ambitions to move on and further his career in management eventually, they were not keen to see him move to a league rival they are currently directly competing against.

Insisting the speculation had no part to play in his men’s 1-0 loss to Hearts on Wednesday, Martindale demonstrated no irritation at being denied the opportunity to hear out the McDiarmid Park side.

“I sent the boys a wee text telling them a statement was going out and it is what it is. The players know if I had something to tell them, I would. I don’t think it had any effect on them.

“I think St Johnstone is a fantastic club and a great opportunity for someone. But I had no aspirations to go and speak to St Johnstone if Livingston wanted me to stay.

“But as soon as they told me, it was done and I was back down the stairs taking training. I’m 100 per cent content.

"I believe the people at this club have my best interests at heart as well. If the day comes when a bigger club come in and they say I should speak to them, then I’ll speak to them.”But, having given his word, that’s the end of it as far as the current St Johnstone job is concerned.

“I don’t sign contracts. I shake hands. I have been in the building for 10 years with John and Dave. You don’t need a contract to honour what comes out of your mouth. That’s my morals and what I’ll abide by.

“I could say I want to talk to St Johnstone because I am out of contract and there’s nothing you can do but we don’t have that kind of relationship. Livingston changed my life by giving me an opportunity to be a manager in the Premiership – and I’ll never, ever forget that.”

And, according to goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, the players are delighted to have Martindale stick around.