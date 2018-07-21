Livingston 1 - 0 Annan Athletic: Kenny Miller scores first goal as player-manager

Kenny Miller scored his first goal for Livingston as they beat Annan 1-0 despite having a man sent off late on in the Betfred Cup.

The newly appointed player-manager was on target in the first half with a cool finish to mark his first goal since the move from Rangers.

He could have made it two in the second half but was denied by the woodwork, while Jack Hamilton also hit the post before Ricki Lamie was sent off late on for a reckless challenge.

The game was moved to Linlithgow Rose’s stadium at Prestonfield, and despite the smaller playing area, Livingston found plenty of space early on.

They had spurned a few counter-attacking opportunities before taking the lead through Miller.

The veteran striker raced clear of the last line of defence after Craig Sibbald hooked a smart first-time ball over the top and Miller showed his experience with a calm finish under the keeper.

Livi had one chalked off as Craig Halkett stepped out of defence and fed Hamilton, but the striker was adjudged offside after finishing smartly.

The game remained competitive for the remainder of the first half but the hosts were composed and worth their lead.

Miller should have doubled the lead soon after as he met Scott Robinson’s cross, but he could only hit a post from point-blank range with the goal beckoning.

The 18-year-old Hamilton, who impressed at Berwick last season, was again unlucky not to score as he crashed a strike against the post from an acute angle as Livi struggled to put the game to bed.

Aidan Smith saw a close-range effort held by Liam Kelly before Lamie was shown a straight red after going in studs up on Ross Ferguson with minutes to go.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Lions had enough to see the game out and claim three points to put them top of Group F with a game to play.