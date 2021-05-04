Steven Gerrard reveals mentality advice from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that has served him well as Rangers manager

Gerrard marked three years since his appointment at Ibrox this week, and stated his aims for the future including defending the SPFL Premiership title which will be presented to James Tavernier next weekend, and redressing Rangers’ record in cup competitions.

However the Rangers manager has admitted the journey to that title, and bringing Champions League football back to Ibrox for the first time in more than a decade, had led to him revisiting some wise words from his hometown club’s boss among the highs and lows of his first managerial job.

"I try and stay as balanced as I can because this journey takes you all over the place. It takes you to some top feelings – some incredible feelings – but it also took me down as well.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates Rangers going 4-1 ahead during a Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Park, on May 2. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I remember having a conversation with Jurgen Klopp before I even took this role. It was about management and some of the key things that he could tell me that I could take with me moving forward.

"He always said to try and be as balanced as you can and now I know exactly why he said that.”

Gerrard is now seeking more of the highs after delivering the first silverware of his tenure when the SPFL Premiership title was confirmed back in March – and says he remains ambitious to add to the success of this season, having come close to silverware in the 2019-20 Betfred Cup final and seen extended runs in Europe throughout his stewardship.

“I always knew it was an institution but when you are going away on European games and you're involved in the Old Firm and you’re sampling that for yourself, this club has really blown me away in terms of size and stature.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. (Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I can't believe it's been three years already.

"I've loved the job and the role – it is an absolute pleasure and honour to do it.

“It's been a journey with some incredible highs and some lows as well as I knew it would be but as I say I am still as hungry and ambitious as I was when I walked in on my first day,” he told Sky Sports.

‘Let’s go’ was the simple statement that kicked off his reign on May 4, 2021 and he is preparing to “go again” after enjoying next weekend’s title presentation.

Gerrard has learned of the size of the club in his three years in charge (Picture: SNS)

Gerrard added: "I will analyse this season in a few weeks when the time is right.

"I will be immensely proud of what we have achieved and then reset myself and do whatever I need to do in the background to get myself and this group as strong as it can be be moving forward.

"I’m as ambitious has anyone connected to this club – I want to try and get this club Champions League football, I want to defend the title with our lives and I want to put the cup thing right because it doesn't sit well with me.

“I want to come back in pre-season with a fair chance of being successful, that's all I ask for and hopefully the board will support me in that and we go again.”

