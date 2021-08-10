Andy Robertson: Liverpool have got 'lucky' with injury - but he's a major doubt for Scotland triple-header

Andy Robertson limps off the pitch during Liverpool's friendly against Atletic Bilbao.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday's friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement against Norwich this weekend and beyond.

Robertson said on Twitter the injury was "nothing too major" – but it is understood his absence will still be a number of weeks.

"I think we got lucky with Andy, it could have been much worse," said Klopp.

"The footage didn't look too well but we got lucky and it will not be too long. Before the international break [in early September], after the international break, I don't know."

Robertson is remaining upbeat despite being pictured outside a Liverpool hospital on Monday with his foot in a protective boot.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there's some ligament damage which will need to mend," he said on Twitter.

"I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later."

While Klopp was in a positive frame of mind over the news on Robertson, Scotland manager Steve Clarke could be left with a major headache ahead of three crucial World Cup qualifiers at the start of September.

The Scotland captain is a talisman for the national team and would have been expected to lead his country against Denmark in Copenhagen on September 1, at home to Moldova on September 4 and away in Vienna against Austria on September.

Scotland are well-stocked at left-back, with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney able to slot in, but Robertson is now in a race against time to be fit for the triple-header.

At club level, his injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road on Saturday.

If the 3-1 friendly win over Osasuna was a dress rehearsal for the Greece international then he looked more than comfortable, with his low 21st-minute cross setting up the first of two Roberto Firmino goals after Takumi Minamino had opened the scoring with a deflected shot.

He had one wobble when he gave the ball away close to his own goal and needed centre-back Joe Gomez to come to his rescue as Chimy Avila headed for goal.

Klopp had a moment of concern early in the second half when Jesus Areso clattered into his only remaining fit left-back but Tsimikas, having crumpled in a heap under the challenge, was able to continue.

Tsimikas was even given a chance on free-kicks, although judging by his only effort just before he was taken off in the 71st minute he will not be getting many opportunities in the Premier League.

It was another night of positives with summer signing Ibrahima Konate looking solid and composed in his first 80 minutes at Anfield in a centre-back partnership with Gomez.

After playing the last four months of last season without a recognised centre-back, Klopp now has to choose from a quartet who all look capable of slotting in at Norwich.