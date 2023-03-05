Liverpool eviscerate Man Utd in extraordinary Premier League clash at Anfield as Andy Robertson is wiped out by fan

Liverpool destroyed their fierce rivals Manchester United 7-0 in an extraordinary English Premier League match at Anfield, breaking the record victory in this fixture.

Cody Gapko, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez all scored twice, while substitute Roberto Firmino also got in on the act as any notions of a Man Utd title charge under Erik ten Hag were banished by a woeful performance on Merseyside.

Ten Hag’s men had come into the match as one of the form teams in Europe, a week on from winning the Carabao Cup, while Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp have been criticised this season for a below-par campaign. However, this result reignites their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

Salah’s brace means he is now Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer as the Egyptian put in a talismanic performance for the hosts. By contrast, Man Utd’s backline was ripped to shreds in a such an uncharacteristic display from them under Ten Hag.

A pitch invader is tackled by stewards after colliding with Andy Robertson of Liverpool as players celebrate after Roberto Firmino's goal against Man Utd.

United had started the game brightly and weathered a mini Liverpool storm, even having a goal disallowed for offside. However, Gapko scored just before half time to give Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead and they never looked back, with a ruthless second-half romp that brought with it six goals.

There was a slight moment of concern right at the end of the match when, following Liverpool’s seventh goal, a supporter ran on the pitch to celebrate with the players. As he was tackled by stewards, he landed on Scotland captain and Reds left-back Andy Robertson, who fell to the turn in pain. Thankfully, he was not seriously injured and went on to enjoy the jubilation at full time, although Klopp gave the fan a tirade of abuse as he was marched off the pitch.

Man Utd remain in third place in the EPL, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool are fifth and only seven points behind their old adversaries.