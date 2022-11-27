Lionel Messi 'close to sealing MLS move' as Inter Miami swoop for PSG and Argentina star

The Times claims that the American franchise are set to agree a deal with Argentina and PSG forward for after the World Cup which would make him the highest-paid player in the history of the MLS.

Messi, 35, has always harboured ambitions of playing the US and is understood to have a holiday home in Florida. Inter Miami, who are co-owned by David Beckham, are fiercely ambitious and do not lack spending power. They are also looking to sign two of Messi’s former team-mates in Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, now at Nacional in his homeland, and Spanish midfieder Cesc Fabregas, playing in the second tier of Italian football with Como, to strengthen their squad.