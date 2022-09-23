Liam Fox: Dundee United confirm Jack Ross replacement, assistant manager, contract length

The 38-year-old, whose previous managerial experience was with Cowdenbeath, has been interim boss of the Tannadice outfit since the departure of Jack Ross last month.

A highly-rated coach who has worked at Hearts, Livingston and United prior to the appointment, Fox has signed a two-year contract. His results as caretaker boss were a 2-1 win against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup against Livingston, a 0-0 draw in the cinch Premiership away at Motherwell and a narrow 2-1 defeat by Rangers on league duty last weekend.

United conducted interviews earlier this week, with Kevin Thomson and Carl Robinson reportedly among the quartet the board spoke to, before settling on Fox – who was Ross’ assistant and part of the back-room staff under Tam Courts last season – as their next permanent manager.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to lead this outstanding football club," Fox told the Dundee United website after his appointment was confirmed. "It’s a massive honour and privilege and I want to thank Tony and the board for their faith in me.

"I’m looking forward to putting a team on the park that the supporters can be proud of. We have made some small steps in the last few weeks and it’s now about getting that winning feeling back.

"I know how much the supporters at this club crave success. They, quite rightly, want a team that is fully committed to the cause every week and it’s over to us, as a coaching staff, and the players to achieve that.

"This group of players have real potential and quality. It’s down to us to find consistency in our performances to deliver the success that we all want."

Dundee United have confirmed Liam Fox as Jack Ross' replacement. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Fox has managed to secure Stevie Crawford as his assistant manager, with the former Hibs and Dunfermline striker leaving his position as manager of East Fife.

"He’s a brilliant human being, a real football man and he has real experience in the game,” Fox said. “He’s been a manager and has worked at big clubs with big expectations.

"I’ve known Stevie a long time and I have enormous respect for him as a coach. He cares deeply about developing players and teams and will be a real asset to Dundee United."

Fox was the early favourite with a shortlist of candidates interviewed by chairman Mark Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and the rest of the board.

"Liam was clear in his interview with the board on how he plans to improve short-term performance and results as he outlined a coaching and tactical plan to allow Dundee United to return to our long-term strategy,” said Asghar, who confirmed another first-team coach would be appointed.

"He was brought to the club as one of Scotland’s best young football coaches and now it is his time to lead the team to success."

Fox is due to meet the media next week ahead of his first match as new Dundee United manager against St Johnstone at Tannadice on Saturday October 1.