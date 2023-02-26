Liam Fox departs Dundee United as club begin search for third manager of season

Dundee United have parted company with manager Liam Fox following Saturday’s damaging 4-0 defeat at Ross County.

The result – a sixth straight loss for the Tannadice club – left them four points behind Kilmarnock and Ross County at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership albeit with a game in hand on both teams above them.

United chairman Mark Ogren had inisisted earlier this week that there were “no immediate plans” to replace Fox or sporting director Tony Asghar amid growing supporter unrest over results and performances, while Fox himself insisted he was prepared to fight on to stave off the threat of relegation.

However, in a statement released on Sunday night, the club have confirmed that 39-year-old Fox, who stepped up from assistant to replace Jack Ross in September, has left his position after winning just six and drawing three of his 22 matches in charge.

Liam Fox cuts a dejected figure during Dundee United's 4-0 defeat at Ross County, which proved to be his final match in charge. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The decision leaves United looking for a third manager of the season after predecessor Ross lasted just seven games, including a 9-0 humiliation against Celtic and a 7-0 hammering by AZ Alkmaar in Europe.

“Dundee United can tonight confirm we have parted company with Liam Fox who leaves his role as head coach by mutual agreement,” a club statement read.

"The Board would like to thank Liam for all his efforts and professionalism during his time as Assistant Head Coach last season and this season during his tenure as Head Coach.