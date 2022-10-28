Lewis Vaughan set to make his return for Raith Rovers after fourth ACL surgery

It is a significant moment for the 26-year-old in his attempts to do what few, if any, have managed in recovering from the devastation of four seperate ACL tears.

Vaughan received an outpouring of sympathy and support from Raith fans and the wider Scottish football public after it was revealed he had suffered a recurrence of the injury in August last year.

He first ruptured his right knee in August 2015 before tearing his left side in January 2019. He was just a few weeks into his comeback from the second operation when his right knee went again in September 2019.

Lewis Vaughan is set to return for Raith Rovers this weekend. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

After breaking down again last season, Vaughan has now had two ACL operations on each knee and spent a total of three-and-a-half years in rehabilitation.

Worshipped by followers of the Kirkcaldy club, particularly after becoming the first Raith player to score a hat-trick against local rivals Dunfermline in over 80 years, he has shown remarkable determination to battle back from each setback in a bid to save his career – one which is very much worth saving.

Vaughan has scored 56 goals in 109 starts for the Lang Toun club and is regarded by many as being among the most talented players operating in the Scottish Championship, who would have most likely earned a big move were it not for his injury problems.

He came through a bounce match against Alloa on Tuesday, which he marked with a goal, and Raith boss Ian Murray revealed he is now ready to be included in his matchday squad for Saturday's visit of Partick Thistle.

"The main priority was getting Lewis back on the pitch and getting him confident eough to be ready to join us all the time,” Murray told Raith TV. "He did really well. It was a continuation of his rehab and how he's done in training

"He's a livewire, he was making excellent runs, and it's credit to him because he never shirked a tackle.