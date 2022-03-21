Lewis Ferguson: Why Aberdeen midfielder's momentum is vital for club and country as Cagliari watch

Lewis Ferguson (L) and Billy Gilmour during Scotland training at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Having netted two penalties in Saturday’s vital victory over Hibs he is hoping Aberdeen can build on their first league win of 2022 and force their way into the top six by the time the Premiership splits in two early next month.

A member of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad which has been buoyed by recent performances and results, the 22-year-old midfielder also wants to harness that swell of positivity ahead of the critical World Cup play-offs, which have been pushed back to June due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“We have massive games coming up in the summer so I’m sure the manager and the staff will want to use this camp to keep that consistency and for us to keep playing well,” said the player currently being scouted by Serie A side Cagliari.

Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“We will try to win both games and keep that momentum going.

“It is absolutely massive as we try to get ourselves into a World Cup. We are looking forward to it and we want to keep that momentum going so we can take it into the summer and then we can see where that takes us.”

Game by game, Clarke’s men have edged closer and closer to Qatar, and were looking forward to contesting the play-offs this month, before Russia’s war on Ukraine forced a postponement.

Instead of the expected semi-final tussle with Ukraine, the Scots will host Poland in a fundraising friendly, aimed at bolstering Unicef’s humanitarian efforts in the war-torn nation.

“It is brilliant,” said Ferguson as he welcomed the friendly. “What is going on just now is not ideal but it is a good way to show our support. Hopefully, the fans can turn out in their numbers and show their support to Ukraine. It would be brilliant to raise a lot of money and to help them out in their current situation.”

The two-game get-together - Scotland will face the losing side of the other play-off semi on Tuesday in a non-competitive match - will allow Clarke to work with his squad ahead of this summer’s all or nothing matches, helping to hone the understanding, team spirit and single-mindedness of the squad.

“Spending a week or 10 days with guys who are playing at a level I want to play at is great,” explained Ferguson, who has been capped twice by Clarke. “Just spending time with these guys, training with them and seeing how they prepare for training, games, and the way they work can only benefit me.

“If I can pick wee things from every player who is playing at that top level then I can take things into my own game.

“It is always a pleasure and an honour to be called up to your national side. It's everybody’s dream.

“It's brilliant for me because the squad is littered with English Premier League players and players who are playing at the top level.

“I couldn’t be any prouder to be part of that squad.

“[Clarke] obviously likes consistency and I did well in the first couple of camps and I really enjoyed it.

“It has been great to be involved and hopefully that will continue. I will keep pushing to get into the squad.”