The Scotland midfielder scored seven goals in 36 appearances – the highest tally by a Scot in a single campaign in the Italian top flight since Denis Law – following his £3million transfer from Aberdeen last summer. He finished the season in prolific form with a goal in each of Bologna's final three league matches including a last-minute winner against Lecce on the final day of the season that secured his side a ninth-placed finish.

Ferguson has been linked with both Juventus and AC Milan, but the new deal would appear to have quashed any prospect of a move this summer with the 23-year-old committing his future to Bologna until 2027. The deal also includes the option of a further year extension that could see the Hamilton-born midfielder remain at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until the age of 28. A club statement read: "Bologna FC 1909 are delighted to announce that Lewis Ferguson has extended his deal with the Club until 30 June 2027 with an option for a further one-year extension."

Ferguson has been capped six times for Scotland but was an unused substitute in the most recent Euro 2024 qualifying wins over Norway and Georgia last month. Speaking prior to those matches, Ferguson said: “I have had a great season, really enjoyed it. I think on the pitch I have improved. I have come out of my comfort zone, I think you need to do that to improve. Tactically has been a really big one because Italian football is really tactical, there is a lot of detail. But I think everything, in terms of technical stuff I have improved massively because of the way the manager wants us to play. It’s total football.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has signed a new contract with Bologna in Serie A. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“In Serie A you are coming up against some top-level sides, some top players. The standard of the league is really high, as you have seen in European competition this year. All three finals had Italian teams. Although they lost, it shows you the standard of the league is really high. When you come up against good players, you improve as a player, if you can take bits away from it and learn from it. And off the pitch I have grown as a person as well. When you move country, new culture, you grow as a person as well.