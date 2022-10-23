The midfielder was handed his third start by manager Thiago Motta in what was an important clash towards the bottom of Serie A with Lecce.

Ferguson headed Musa Barrow’s corner past Wladimiro Falcone to score his side's second goal in the 2-0 win, Bologna's second of league campaign, lifting the team above their opponents and into 13th place. It followed Marko Arnautovic’s early opener. He was one of the best players on the pitch, creating the most chances and winning ther most fouls.

A summer signing which saw Aberdeen bank a reported £3million, the 23-year-old had to be content with a place on the bench in the early weeks but has now started the last three matches, including a 3-2 defeat at Napoli and 1-0 win over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia, albeit he was replaced at half-time.

