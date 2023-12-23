Lewis Ferguson nets late Bologna winner to set new Scottish scoring record in Serie A
Lewis Ferguson has set a new Scottish scoring record in Serie A after netting a late winner for Bologna on Saturday.
The Scotland midfielder rose from a corner to head home in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 home win over Atalanta that has taken the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara side up to fourth in the Italian top flight and into the Champions League places.
Ferguson, who has recently taken on the Bologna captaincy, moved level with the legendary Denis Law, who scored 10 goals during his sole season with Torino in the 1961-62 campaign, with his match-winning strike against Lazio last month.
Now his historic 11th goal in Bologna colours since joining the club in a £3million move from Aberdeen 18 months ago has taken Ferguson ahead of the former Manchester United striker in the all-time standings.
Ferguson has netted four goals so far this season and has been attracting interest from Juventus and AC Milan. The 24-year-old, who has 10 Scotland caps and is expected to feature at Euro 2024 next summer, signed a contract extension with Bologna that ties him to the club until 2027.
Comments
