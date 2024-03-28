Lewis Ferguson makes observation over his lack of Scotland starts and lifts lid on life in Serie A

In most other eras, a Scot captaining a team residing in the upper echelons of Serie A would be a nailed-on starter for the national team. It is perhaps Lewis Ferguson’s misfortune, then, to be playing his football in an area of the pitch where Scotland tend to be most blessed.

Ferguson’s form this season – 30 games, six goals and five assists for a Bologna team pushing for Champions League football – has been nothing short of stellar and he showed glimpses of his attributes during his appearance against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke, though, tends to be a manager loyal to those who have served him well meaning that Ferguson will likely need to take a seat on the bench when the European Championships roll around in a few months’ time. John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor will almost certainly start the opener against Germany if fit. That may be a frustration for Ferguson but he has made his peace with it.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke with Lewis Ferguson at full-time after the 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It’s difficult to break into this team because of the quality and depth we’ve got - especially in midfield,” he acknowledged. “It’s probably the best midfield we have had in a long, long time.

“So it’s difficult to get as many minutes as I want. But I am patient, laidback and not getting frustrated or beat up about it. I am a positive guy. I’m just trying to work as hard as I can and do my best to catch the manager’s eye. There’s not much more I can do.

“I was relatively pleased [with his performance on Wednesday night]. If I am honest, I wanted to make more of an impact in the final third. I tried to hit the box as often as possible and get on the end of a cross. But I was pleased to get minutes on the pitch.”

If there was any risk attached in leaving Aberdeen for an uncertain new life in northern Italy in the summer of 2022, then it has proved to be one worth taking. Ferguson settled in well at Bologna and then flourished, his performances catching the eye of Italian heavyweights including Juventus, Napoli and Inter.

“I am enjoying myself over there,” he added. “I am performing well and the team is playing at a really good level. I have improved in every single aspect of my game if I am honest. When you go to Italy it’s really tactical so that side of my game has definitely improved.

“Sometimes matches in Serie A are like a game of chess and it’s fine margins so I have improved tactically. I have really started to think about the game, think about my position and what could happen. It’s just these minor details that have made all the difference.

“Technically, on the ball, I have improved too. It’s really possession based and you get a lot of touches of the ball.

“Off the pitch, in terms of the lifestyle, I think it has really suited me. The culture, the language. I think when you move to another country it’s so important to learn the language and that’s what I have tried to do.