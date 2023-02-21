AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has been starring for Bologna in Serie A, making 18 appearances and scoring three goals, since making a £3m switch from Aberdeen in the summer. Now the player's agent, Bill McMurdo has revealed that Ferguson has been attracting interest from two of the biggest clubs in Italy with a possible £8m move mooted.

McMurdo told the Daily Record: "I know for a fact there is interest there from AC Milan and Juventus. Bologna are very open about the whole thing and have kept me in the picture.

"I've got people who work for me in Italy and they've had a few enquiries. I reckon they'll be looking for a minimum of £8m. Having said that, they sold Aaron Hickey for £20m and he only played 48 games for them.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has impressed in Serie A with Bologna. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

"I think it will happen. He deserves it. He's had to learn the language and a new culture and he's done very well with that. He's very professional. I've dealt with a lot of good players - a lot of duds too - but he's in a class of his own."

McMurdo has also written off the prospect of Ferguson returning to Scotland to sign for either Rangers or Celtic due to the likely fee involved. Ferguson was initially released by Rangers as a youngster before joining Hamilton then earning his move to Pittodrie.

"There was no contact from either Rangers or Celtic," McMurdo added. “I was even getting people who were involved at Ibrox, phoning me and asking: 'Are you sure we're not interested here?'