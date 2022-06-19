Lewis Ferguson: Aberdeen star subject of '£1.5m bid' - and why it is likely far too low

According to a report down south, the Lions have made a £1.5million bid for the midfielder.

However, such an offer is likely to fall well below the Dons’ asking price.

Ferguson is coming into the summer off the back of a 16-goal season from midfield and will likely have significant interest from clubs in England and abroad.

In January, then Serie A side Cagliari wanted the player on loan subject to a permanent move. Ferguson then held talks with the Italians in March with reports of a possible £3.5million move.

Aberdeen are set to receive upwards of £8million for Calvin Ramsay and therefore won’t be pressured into selling.

Ferguson is a Scotland international and talisman for the Dons. At the age of 22 he has already played nearly 170 times for the club with 37 goals.

In addition, he still has two years to run on his contract.

Lewis Ferguson has reportedly been the subject of a £1.5million bid from Millwall. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Last summer Aberdeen knocked back offers from Watford who were then in the Premier League.

“I’ve got to wait and see what happens in the summer and see where it takes me," Ferguson said.

"I still feel the same way [as last summer]. It’s difficult to go through when that is all surrounding you and you can’t really think straight. It was honestly so hard for about a month or two and my head wasn’t in the right place. It was so difficult and hard to put into words. It’s a difficult one to go through and I really don’t want to go through that sort of situation again.