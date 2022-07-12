Lewis Ferguson: Aberdeen confirm sale of 37-goal midfielder to Bologna for undisclosed fee

The Scotland midfielder has signed a four-year deal to join the Italian club who recently sold Aaron Hickey to Brentford for a deal which could be worth around £18million.

An undisclosed fee has exchanged hands, understood to be around £3million bringing the Dons transfer income to around £11million with Calvin Ramsay’s switch to Liverpool set to earn the club £8million.

Ferguson departs after 169 games for the club, scoring 37 goals. Sixteen of those arrived last season as he finished Aberdeen’s top scorer.

Two of his most memorable strikes came in a Europa League qualifier game at Burnley and a semi-final winner against Rangers in the League Cup.

Ferguson’s move has been praised by Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

“We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players who know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development,” he told RedTV.

“Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen. He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

Lewis Ferguson has been sold by Aberdeen to Bologna. (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

“The club has helped his development massively. He’s played an impressive number of first team games for his age, not only domestically but in Europe as well, and recently made his debut for his country.