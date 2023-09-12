Although Steve Clarke was named in the squad for the 1987 Rous Cup game against England at Hampden, he did not feature in the goalless draw. None of his six caps came versus the Auld Enemy.

Despite a strength sapping return journey to Cyprus, there's little surprise he has a full squad to choose from for tonight’s 150th anniversary heritage clash. Everyone wants to play against England, particularly in light of the fixture's recent rarity.

This is only the third time the teams have met north of the Border this millennium, just the second at Hampden. Clarke will be acutely alert to the disappointment of those who don’t get on.

The SFA have struck an agreement with the English FA to ensure all 26 players will be stripped. Given the elegance of the vintage jerseys both teams will be wearing, it would be doubly cruel if anyone missed out on the chance to pull one over their head. Nevertheless, they can't all play.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (right) and captain Andy Robertson during a training session at Lesser Hampden yesterday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It’s an anniversary heritage match not an exhibition game. One concession has been made, however. Each side can use up to six substitutes – one more than the regulation number permitted these days, six more than were allowed in 1872. As at that first meeting at Hamilton Crescent, there will be no goal-line technology – not that there were crossbars then, anyway. However, for the first time in this ancient fixture, VAR will be in operation, for better or worse.

For Clarke, one of the many appeals of managing the national side is the chance to experience occasions that were beyond him in his days as a more-than-decent full back. He has led his team into battle at Wembley. Doing so against England at Hampden, just over a fortnight after turning 60, represents another significant moment in the Clarke chronicles.

“It is extra nice to be the guy in charge for a 150th anniversary game so you think maybe in 150 years’ time when we are doing the 300th anniversary game someone might remember me!” he said.

Informed that it’s now 38 years and counting since Richard Gough rose to head in the winner on the last occasion Scotland beat England at Hampden, he visibly brightened at the prospect of another challenge. “Let’s change the numbers,” he said.

England manager Gareth Southgate at the Rangers Training Centre yesterday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He has already reset the dial when it comes to qualifying for major finals. When once it was 23 years, now it’s not even three years since a famous night in Belgrade. If Norway and Georgia play out the draw the Tartan Army are willing tonight, then there will be a requirement to refresh that calculation. Win, lose or draw against England, that scenario in Oslo will ensure another landmark night by guaranteeing Scotland a top two place in Group A. Better still, the neighbours will be round for the party.

Unsurprisingly, Clarke has made no plans for that slim eventuality. “None whatsoever,” he said, bluntly.

He expects instead to have to go to Seville next month to gain the result Scotland still need to secure their spot in Germany. It’s one inadvertent bonus of the belated scheduling of what he described as a "competitive friendly".

Although England have slipped into League B of the Nations League, it is another chance for Scotland to test themselves against an elite side prior to heading to Spain.

Strictly speaking, the fixture should have been last year – 150 years after the first-ever international game. England’s involvement in the World Cup nixed any plans on that front, however. In any case, Scotland had hoped to be involved then too. Ukraine ruined those plans when many were perhaps guilty of allowing their thoughts to drift to Qatar. The disappointment was all consuming for a while and was cited as being partially responsible for 3-0 thrashing by the Republic of Ireland 11 days later. That has proved Scotland's last competitive defeat. Since then, it's been eight victories, one draw. Although Clarke’s team are evolving at a thrilling rate, and tonight’s clash is to be savoured, he’s conscious of the bigger picture.

“As a group, the staff and players all feel pretty good about where we are just now,” he said. “My job is to try and keep the lid on it a little bit and make them realise that though we have 15 points, there are still a couple of avenues within the group that could make it a tricky November for us.

“All that is beyond the next game,” he added. “The next game is for me to have a look at certain things within the game and see if we can improve. Recent results have been good, let’s try and get another one tomorrow against a country where the Tartan Army would enjoy it.”

In a way, it will be a shame if either side prevail – or indeed, if it’s a score draw. At present, a pleasing symmetry exists.

The first game at the West of Scotland Cricket Club finished 0-0, as did the last one – at Wembley at Euro 2020. Between these two fixtures, there's been plenty of goals and drama. Gareth Southgate last night recalled the 1977 clash at Wembley when asked by a Scotland-based reporter for his recollections of the fixture.

"I remember some of your mates nicking the goalpost at Wembley!" he said of the scenes after Scotland’s 2-1 win. Southgate would have been six at the time, which perhaps accounts for this rather soft focus memory of the carnage.

It didn't stop him cheering on the Scots in their ill-fated appearance at the following year's World Cup in Argentina. “I followed them through the trauma of Peru and the Netherlands,” he said. “In 1982 we (England) were back and from then onwards it was all about England.”

