Let battle recommence: Hearts v Hibs derby puts lots on line as TV snub leaves Nick Montgomery stunned

Tempers frayed at the end of the last Edinburgh derby, with Rocky Bushiri among those sent off.

Back in May, on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, fourth-placed Hearts hosted fifth-placed Hibs knowing that a draw would be enough to stop their city rivals leapfrogging them. Despite playing much of the match with ten men, the Jambos clung on for a 1-1 draw that was celebrated like a victory. In many aspects, it was for then caretaker boss Steven Naismith, as a defeat would have harmed his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis. But it was the melee that ensued on the full-time whistle that grabbed the headlines: Naismith was punched by his Hibs counterpart Lee Johnson, while Rocky Bushiri and Ross Stewart were given red cards for their part in an almighty bout of handbags in front of the Main Stand.

Hostilities resume at the very same venue, and while it is not a position-defining encounter in the league, Hibs can once again jump above Hearts should they win at Tynecastle for the first time since 2019. Much has changed at the Easter Road club, less so at the Jambos. Nick Montgomery has replaced Johnson in the dugout and puts his four-match unbeaten start on the line in Gorgie. Hibs have won plaudits for the way they have performed under the Yorkshiremen but a trip to Kilmarnock and three home games against St Johnstone, St Mirren and Dundee are far more straightforward than an away derby. The match against Hearts will offer a more accurate barometer of where his team are.

In many ways, this is a free hit for Montgomery, who has already curried favour with the majority of the Hibs support. They like the cut of Monty’s jib, far more so than the free-speaking Johnson. A derby defeat so early in his tenure would be far from terminal. It’s not quite so cut and dry for Naismith, although two big away wins against Kilmarnock, 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup, and 1-0 at Ross County on league duty have quietened what was becoming a louder chorus of doubters. However, a home defeat against Hibs will increase the decibels from a notoriously demanding support. Naismith, yet to win a derby, would get a massive shot in the arm if it comes on Saturday.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery puts his unbeaten record on the line against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hibs have played in a very aggressive, attack-minded manner under Montgomery. Four forwards have started each match and it will be interesting to see if the manager sticks to his principles away from home on a tighter, more condensed pitch. Hearts are slightly more pragmatic in their 4-2-3-1 formation and expect to have key midfielder Cammy Devlin back to snap away at Hibs’ heels. Then there is the weather. A storm is brewing in Edinburgh and Tynecastle is expected to be lashed with wind and rain.

“Who knows what the weather is going to be? But I think it will be [a proper derby],” said Naismith. “Both clubs have done well in their games, both have gone through in the cup. So there’s loads of optimism. Both teams will fancy their chances. It all bodes well for a good derby. The pleasing thing for me is we’ve experienced a lot of derbies in terms of the squad. It’s one we’re looking forward to. Partly it is like every other game because we can’t get too high and at the end of the day it is three points. That’s the biggest thing it is. But you can use the emotion and adrenaline and the build for the game to your advantage.”

While Montgomery has never visited Tynecastle nor come up against Naismith in his career, he has experience of derbies in the UK and beyond. His former club Central Coast Mariners won plenty against Newcastle Jets in Australia’s A-League and as a player, he has oodles under his belt from his time at Sheffield United. As a Leeds United fan as a kid, he revelled in the rivalry with Manchester United. “It's a definitely a case of staying calm and making sure that emotion doesn't go on to the pitch as we've seen in many derbies,” he said of this match. And aware of the fracas that blighted the last meeting between Hearts and Hibs, he added: “There's sometimes a little bit of nipping between benches and stuff but I try not to get caught up in it. Sometimes it's the coaching staff I have to tell to be quiet and sit down but everybody is passionate. It's about keeping cool heads and making sure we concentrate on the game.”

Fans have made Montgomery aware of the importance of this match. “I'm pretty quiet, but whenever I've popped to the shop, the fans are always welcoming and have been really nice,” he revealed. “But this week, once or twice, I've bumped into a few fans that have said 'make sure you beat Hearts' and I just tell them 'I try to win every game, whether it's Hearts or whoever'. We just go out and try to win the game. Nothing will change.”

Hearts manager Steven Naismith has presided over two important victories in Kilmarnock and Dingwall.