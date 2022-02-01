Leigh Griffiths: Dundee boss James McPake provides update on bid to sign outgoing Celtic striker

Dundee manager James McPake looks on during his team's 0-0 draw against Dundee United at Dens Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Scotland striker Griffiths, who is expected to be released from his contract at Celtic, saw his initial loan spell at Dundee come to an end on Monday.

He was in the stand at Dens Park as a goalless draw against Dundee United saw McPake’s men slip below St Johnstone on goal difference.

“Leigh was at the game and talks are ongoing,” said McPake when asked for an update on Griffiths’ situation.

Pressed on whether he was optimistic a deal could be done, McPake replied: “He’s not my player. He was at the game - wearing a horrendous jumper, by the way.”

Dundee were the dominant team for large spells against United but couldn’t translate it into goals with substitute Zak Rudden coming closest as he made his debut as a sub after the break.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t get that quality or final ball because we got into some great areas,” said McPake.

“We’re lacking that wee bit at the top end but as a unit we’re looking more solid. We were very wasteful at times but it’s hard to criticise them. Paul McMullan was outstanding and he’s putting chances on a plate but we need to get it right at the top end of the pitch.

“We had to use the break to get us defensively sound and that’s three clean sheets in a row which was a priority because we were conceding too many chances.

“We were that wee bit better tonight and with the chances we created we should have won.

“The atmosphere was great. Nothing beats a derby here. United really pushed in the last five minutes and we stood firm.

“Up to then, I believe we should have been in front. It’s that killer touch, that final pass or that bit of luck we need.

“Zak will talk about that, there were other chances we could go on all night about them. I love the fact he’s in there gutted he’s not won us the game.”

