Leeds to fight Celtic for key signing target, Liverpool boss blocks Ryan Kent move, defender dropped amid Celtic interest, Love Island host pokes fun at Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Hamilton and Livingston.

There are conflicting reports of how much Rangers will pay to sign Swedish defender Filip Helander from Bologna. Sources within the Ibrox club claim it is only 4m, not the 5-plus fee that was reported yesterday. (Daily Record)

There are conflicting reports of how much Rangers will pay to sign Swedish defender Filip Helander from Bologna. Sources within the Ibrox club claim it is only 4m, not the 5-plus fee that was reported yesterday. (Daily Record)
Hibs appear to be in a straight battle with Aberdeen for the signature of Funso Ojo after the two clubs had six-figure bids accepted by Scunthorpe United. (Evening News)

Hibs appear to be in a straight battle with Aberdeen for the signature of Funso Ojo after the two clubs had six-figure bids accepted by Scunthorpe United. (Evening News)
Celtic face competition from Leeds United to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (Daily Record)

Celtic face competition from Leeds United to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers. (Daily Record)
Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan deal. (Various)

Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan deal. (Various)
