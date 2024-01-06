Leeann Dempster explains Queen's Park exit as ex-Hibs chief calls time on tenure

Leeann Dempster believes now is the right time to depart Queen’s Park after she ended her three-year tenure as chief executive of the Spiders.

Queen’s Park announced on Saturday morning that the former Hibs and Motherwell CEO has decided to stand down from her role at the club. Dempster arrived at Lesser Hampden in January 2021 and has played an important role steering the club in the early years following the decision turn professional in 2019. The club has achieved two promotions during her time in Glasgow and has revamped its academy structure.

“It’s been an intense three years, steering the club forward since turning professional,” Dempster said. “I am delighted the club’s academy is now operating at elite level, which will nurture young talent towards the first team. The community side of the club has also grown tremendously, and I am confident that it will continue via the Queen’s Park Foundation. I would like to thank all those who have given me great support during my time at the club, Club Directors, staff and a dedicated group of volunteers who have all combined to push the club forward. Now feels the right time for me to step away. I wish everyone connected with Queen’s Park all the best.”

The club’s president David Hunter said: “I would like to thank Leeann for all her hard work during her time with us. Restoring our youth academy to clite status was a big milestone for the club. Developing our own players is a key part of our strategy and it was an enormous effort to meet the stringent criteria and be awarded clite status. Much of that successful outcome is due to Leeann’s drive and determination. I would also highlight Leeann’s input to the creation of the Queen’s Park Charitable Foundation. The foundation now provides a wide range of both football and non-football activities for a large number of people in our local community. I would like to wish Leeann every success for the future.”