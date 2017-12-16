League Two round-up: Montrose increase lead to six points

Montrose extended their lead at the top of League Two to six points following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Elgin City at Links Park.

Terry Masson gave the league leaders an ideal start, powering home from outside the box after only six minutes. In the 54th minute Montrose doubled their advantage when Andrew Steeves’s shot squirmed past Elgin goalkeeper Marc Waters. Jamie Redman then added a third from close range in the 73rd minute to complete an excellent afternoon for Stewart Petrie’s side.

Stirling Albion missed the chance to leapfrog idle Peterhead – whose game at Berwick was postponed – into second spot as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Annan Athletic.

The Binos began brightly, opening the scoring inside nine minutes as Darren Smith’s cross was scrambled into the net by Liam Caddis. Peter MacDonald’s through ball in the 57th minute set up Smith for a one-on-one chance that the latter pushed just wide of the post.

It was to prove a costly miss as Annan struck a leveller three minutes from time when Brandon Luke rifled a shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

Second-bottom Edinburgh City suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Stenhousemuir who climb to fourth spot as a result. Harry Paton put the Warriors in front in the 25th minute but that was cancelled out within ten minutes as Marc Laird pounced to net amid some sloppy Stenhousemuir defending. The free-scoring Mark McGuigan swiftly restored the visitors’ lead though, converting Alan Cook’s cross in the 41st minute.