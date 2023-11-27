Lazio forward Pedro intends to ease the pressure on head coach Maurizio Sarri by putting Celtic to the sword in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown in Rome.

The 64-year-old has come under fire after a 2-1 defeat at Salernitana on Saturday left his side 11th in Serie A. Sarri said afterwards that if he felt he was the problem for the dip in league form, he would step down. Despite their domestic struggles, Lazio are in a good position to progress from their Champions League group, sitting second, one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid and a point ahead of third-placed Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Barcelona attacker Pedro insisted the players are still fully behind Sarri – who oversaw a third-placed finish last term – and they are determined to restore harmony with victory over the Scottish champions. “He is a special coach, he is a perfectionist and when you are a perfectionist and you don’t get results it is frustrating,” said Pedro. “I think he is a special coach for Lazio and he has helped raise the bar. When you lose one or two games it is tough and in this moment we need to do better and improve our ranking in Serie A. He is not the problem. If we win we will hug him 100 per cent.”

Lazio's Pedro spoke warmly about Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

Pedro came off the bench to score a 90th-minute winner as Lazio defeated Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow almost two months ago. The Spaniard was impressed by Brendan Rodgers’ side, however. “Celtic have a number of very interesting players,” he said. “Joe Hart is a very experienced goalkeeper and Callum McGregor is very difficult to play against. He is very technical and plays very well. We saw in the first match how difficult Celtic are to play against.”