Lazio-Celtic marred by crowd trouble as fans throw flares at each other

Video footage from inside the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital showed pyrotechnics being lit and then launched from the Lazio end into the travelling Celtic fans, despite a bank of seats and screens separating the two factions. According to eyewitness accounts, at least one of the flares was thrown back into the Lazio section in the latest incident of aggro between the two fanbases. There is little love lost between the supporters going back to their Europa League meetings in 2019 and it remains to be seen whether UEFA will take a dim view of proceedings, as European football’s governing body do not take kindly to the use of flares in stadia.