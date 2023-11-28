Lazio-Celtic marred by crowd trouble as fans throw flares at each other
Celtic’s Champions League match against Lazio in Rome has been marred by crowd trouble after both sets of supporters threw flares at each other.
Video footage from inside the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital showed pyrotechnics being lit and then launched from the Lazio end into the travelling Celtic fans, despite a bank of seats and screens separating the two factions. According to eyewitness accounts, at least one of the flares was thrown back into the Lazio section in the latest incident of aggro between the two fanbases. There is little love lost between the supporters going back to their Europa League meetings in 2019 and it remains to be seen whether UEFA will take a dim view of proceedings, as European football’s governing body do not take kindly to the use of flares in stadia.
It is not the first time that a Scottish team has been involved in pyrotechnic drama in European football, with a flare being thrown from the Aberdeen end into the Eintracht Frankfurt support during a match in Germany in the Europa Conference League.
Lazio fans could also be heard drowning out songs from the Celtic support with loud boos.
Celtic require a victory in Rome if they are to maintain any hopes of (a) reaching the Champions League knock-out stages or (b) dropping down into the Europa League.